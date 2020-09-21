I recently talked to a group of teens about the people, places and things they treasure, and I began to reflect on the many treasures in my life.
First, let’s define treasure. Some may think of a treasure as very valuable things, usually in the form of precious metals, precious stones, or money. Another meaning of treasure is to take great care of something because you love it or consider it very valuable. The older I get, the more I realize most of my treasures are not expensive items, but most of my treasures have great sentimental value.
Today, I received a text from a former colleague. She had a prayer request, but I found myself letting her know how I really felt about our years of working together. “I miss you. I didn’t realize how precious our relationship was when we had it, but I want you to know I learned a lot from you. It helped to shape me into the person I am today. I love and appreciate you.”
I’ve never told her that, but to close the door of a classroom and share the burdens and struggles of life whenever the need arose is a treasure. I could fill up this page with the people I love and appreciate, some today and some from many years ago. I pray we will all take a moment and thank God for the good people we’ve had in our lives, and the precious people we hold dear to this very day. Those may include prayer partners, encouragers, friends, or family. Let’s begin to tell others we appreciate them while we can.
I spent last weekend with Zach and Casey and of course my MVP’s, Nate and Rylee. Zach and Nate read the Bible and pray together every night.
“Grammy come in here,” were the words I heard on Saturday night. There’s no extra room in Nate’s twin bed, so I laid down on the floor and held his little hand. As I listened to Zach read and pray with him, my heart was overjoyed. I know that’s an answered prayer. I asked the Lord to allow me to see my children and grandchildren serve the Lord. So I laid there and silently praised God Almighty for giving me the greatest desires of my heart. I am convinced we will spend eternity together in heaven. What a treasure!
My granddaughter, Rylee, turned one this week. On my goodness. I’ve been around boys all my life, and it was 18 years since we had a girl in the family. What a year! I’ve learned a lot about ruffles, bows and pink clothes. I’ve learned about daintiness and being delicate. I’ve learned that little girls take things to heart. I’ve also seen the blessings of the Lord as He is teaching me all about little girl stuff. I prayed for a girl forever, but when God answered that prayer, He out did Himself.
My others treasures include a box full of old coins my grandparents gave to me and poems written by my mother about the people she treasured in her life. I treasure ceramic chickens and a shadow box owned by my mom. I treasure the memories with my parents at the beach, and the little church where we sat and had a picnic while traveling. I am so thankful that I saw my mom love my son, and without a doubt, he was her pride and joy.
My prayer is that we will begin to see the value in the big and the little things. I also pray that we will let people know we appreciate them while we can. Trust me! Once we begin to reflect on our treasures we will realize we are truly blessed.
