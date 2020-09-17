Most every day we come in contact with a variety of people. We interact with folks on the job, in the doctor’s office, along with our family and friends. I believe we’ve been around enough people to know there are several types of Christians.
We all start in the same category; we are sinners saved by grace! Once we are saved, we begin to grow in our relationship with Him, and we grow at different rates. Without a doubt it is God’s will for us to become mature Christians and that comes as our relationship blossoms in the faith. We read the Word; we apply the Word; we want more of Him with each passing day.
Let’s take a look at the earlier followers of Jesus. Without a doubt the disciples were a committed group of followers. In John 1:35-42 we see Andrew had an encounter with Jesus. He immediately he went to get his brother Simon, and with great excitement he told him, “We have found the Messiah,” and he took him to Jesus.
Let’s think back to our first encounter with the Lord. If we really grasp what salvation means, I can’t imagine being quiet about it. We go from lost to found. We go from death to life. We go from hopeless to a life full of hope! My prayer is that we will begin to pray that God will move in our hearts and remind us of our first love, the joy of knowing Him.
Like Andrew, my prayer is that we will go to our family, our friends, our co-workers, and let everyone know that we have been found by the Messiah. It’s not just the pastors who bring the Good News. Andrew won people by the way he walked, the way he talked, and the way He lived his life. What about us? May we win people; may we point people in the right direction because we have been changed by Almighty God.
Sadly we also have a group of people who are just curious about the Lord. When Jesus began His ministry people flocked to Him. They wanted to see the miracles first hand. Jesus opened blinded eyes, he cast out the evil spirits; He raised people from the dead! At that point, everyone wanted to know Him. As people started to turn against Him, many people went in the other direction because of fear. Today we still have people who are curious about what this church stuff is all about. They come for a week or two, or maybe a year or two, but they fall by the wayside. It takes true commitment; it takes strength from God above to stay the course and keep the faith when we get our eyes on the world.
Today I have a question for each of us. It’s a question Jesus also posed to the disciples. “Who do people say the Son of Man is,” in Matthew 16:13-17. They replied, “Some say John the Baptist, others say Elijah, and still others, Jeremiah or one of the other prophets.” The Jesus further inquired. “But what about you?” he asked. “Who do you say I am?” Simon Peter answered, “You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God.”
Today it is up to us. What kind of Christian are we? Do we straddle the fence? Are we in one day and out next month or are we totally dedicated to the one and only living God. The one who sent His son to die for us; the one who is coming back to get His children. Wherever we find ourselves, God is waiting with open arms for a closer relationship with his children.
