Over the last couple of years, I’ve noticed that many people have a word for the year. While that may not sound like much, a word can be life changing.

For instance, during 2021, I decided that my word of the year would be “grace.” One dictionary definition for the word is, “simple elegance or refinement in movement.” At first glance, that doesn’t seem like “my” meaning. On second thought, I could make that definition work. It was my desire to walk humbly among all people; I wanted to refine the way I treated others. You know. I wanted to walk the walk. I wanted people to know that I was a child of the King before I had to talk the talk.

