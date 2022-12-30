Over the last couple of years, I’ve noticed that many people have a word for the year. While that may not sound like much, a word can be life changing.
For instance, during 2021, I decided that my word of the year would be “grace.” One dictionary definition for the word is, “simple elegance or refinement in movement.” At first glance, that doesn’t seem like “my” meaning. On second thought, I could make that definition work. It was my desire to walk humbly among all people; I wanted to refine the way I treated others. You know. I wanted to walk the walk. I wanted people to know that I was a child of the King before I had to talk the talk.
Another definition of grace is courteous goodwill. Those words confirm how I want to treat others. I probably said this a hundred times. “Lord, help me to give them grace:” It could be as simple as not honking my horn when someone pulls out in front of me. The Lord also moved me to give people grace when they showed up thirty minutes late or mumbled something to me under their breath. Over and over again, He reminded me, in my daily life, that we do not know what people are going through. We don’t know what they’ve endured in the past; we don’t know what they endured at home. We don’t know about the test results, the drained bank account, the lack of sleep, but we all deserve a bit of grace. Which reminds me of my favorite meaning of grace. It's unmerited favor and we’ve all experienced that when we come to know the Lord. Praise God, He didn’t let us get what we deserved, but He made a way with the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. May we treated others with the same unmerited favor He offers us
As 2022 comes to a close, I am closing out a year of preservation. The dictionary defines it as the act of preserving but listen to the synonyms. They include conservation, care, maintenance, safeguarding and those hit the nail on the head for me. During this year, I’ve had to say no more than usual. I know many folks just like me. It's hard to decline invitations, but we all need rest at times. Self-care is the buzzword today and we need to step away from the busyness and relax. I’ll admit it is hard to rest at home because I always have something that I need to do. There is nothing more important than our health and that may include saying no to yourself and taking time to chill.
As this year comes to a close, ask the Lord to give you a word for the year. In the beginning it may seem simple, but God will use the word of the year to help us grow spiritually, emotionally, and physically if we will just listen. I’m right there with you! I’m searching for a new word myself, and I have no doubt we will have it, if we ask, as we step into 2023.
