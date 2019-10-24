We are all faced with challenges. Some of us may be laid off from our job, and others will move away. Some of us will face health issues and others will know financial strains. We all have opportunities as well. Some will fall in love, others will welcome a new child into the family, and others will move into their dream home. We will all face doors that will close, and we will see doors open for us.
As our lives move forward and we face challenges and opportunities, my prayer is we will remember God’s message to the children of Israel and to us as well. Be strong. Be courageous. God has our backs.
God called Moses to lead the children of Israel out of Egypt. During the 40 year journey there was plenty of fear and complaining. Still God always provided for the people. When they needed food, God sent manna from heaven. When they wanted meat, God sent quail. When they needed direction, God provided a pillar of clouds by day and a pillar of fire by night.
Today we may find ourselves looking for direction. It’s easy to talk to our friends or co-workers. It’s easy to Google it and see what the Internet has to say. My prayer is that we will begin to seek the face of God. May we pray for God to open and shut doors according to His perfect will. May we begin to see God’s Word as our pillar to give us direction in every situation.
Finally, the Israelites thought they were going to be free at last, but they glanced around. Looking east, they saw the sea. When they looked to the south and west, they saw mountains, and northward the Egyptian army was chasing them.
They found themselves in an “impossible” situation and they didn’t see a way out. In Exodus 14 we see they began to hurl questions at Moses. “Have you taken us away to die in the wilderness?” Others said, “Why didn’t you let us along that we may serve the Egyptians?”
Oh my goodness. How often do we look at our situations through our eyes? We don’t see a way out. May we begin to see our situations through the eyes of Almighty God. There is a way out; God’s way.
God encouraged the people through Moses. “Do not be afraid. Stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord……… The Lord will fight for you,” and He did just that. Moses lifted his rod and stretched out his hand and the sea was divided so God’s people could walk through on dry land with the waters raging on both sides.
I’m sure we are all familiar with this story, but do we apply these principles to our lives? First, problems are going to come at us. Do we try to fight them in our own strength, or do we call out to God only when we’ve exhausted every possible answer? May we begin to save ourselves some heartache and seek God. Second do we consult God’s Holy Word? Let us pray and ask God to take us to the Scripture that will lead us and encourage us. Finally, do we have sea parting faith? Look at what God did for the Israelites. Let us begin to recall what God has already done for each of us. God is faithful. When challenges come our way, let us look to the Lord. Just like he brought the Israelites to safety, He will make a way for each of us as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.