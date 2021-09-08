September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Piedmont Regional Library System joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
“There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card,” said Alicia King, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Piedmont Regional Library System. “Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.”
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At your local library you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including online resources like ABC Mouse, World Book Encyclopedia, Mango Languages, and more.
“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said King. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as story times, youth and teen take-and-make activities, coding clubs, and book clubs.”
All 10 of Piedmont Regional’s libraries continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about your local library’s resources and programs, please visit prlib.org
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
The Piedmont Regional Library System serves ten libraries in Banks, Barrow, and Jackson counties. All libraries are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.