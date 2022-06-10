A party was held Friday the Banks County Public Library to kicked off “PuR:L the pop-up rolling library” which will be visiting four stops in Banks County every Friday through July.
PuRL will be at the following locations each Friday in June and July: Boling Farm Supply, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Baldwin Elementary School, 11 a.m. to noon, Alto Congregational Holiness Church, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Gillsville Baptist Church, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
"Folks will be able to check out books," Stacy Krumnow, library manager states. "Kids can do everything they can do at our library. Visit PuRL and you can check out books and movies and pick up your summer reading take and make craft kits."
Banks County School students can take AR tests and win prizes.
The library has also partnered with the Northeast Georgia Food Bank to provide weekend food bags to families. The event is sponsored by the Banks County Public Library, Piedmont Regional Library System and the Northeast Georgia Food Bank.
