The Banks County Public Library has been awarded a Vibrant Community Grant from the Georgia Council of the Arts. The grant will be used for the "Bringing the Arts Home," which will consist of seven programs to be held monthly on the third Thursday at the Banks County Primary School gym.
The first program will be held on Thursday, November 18, at 6:30 p.m.
"Join us as we visit the world of puppets with the Center of Puppetry Arts," states Stacy Krumnow, library manager.
Other programs will include dance, music and theatre productions.
All events are free to everyone!
"Please make plans to attend one, two or all of the programs," Krumnow said.
For more information, call 706-677-3164 or visit the Facebook or webpage, https://www.prlib.org/banks-county.
