My friend and I started casually keeping a list of the wide range of events that have happened in 2020. Some of the items on the list include the pandemic, of course, and the hurricane that caused great storms in our area, the rationing of some items at the grocery store, and the election and run-offs right here in Georgia.
This is not an exclusive list; we could go on and on, but the great thing to remember is that God is still in control. Listen to Deuteronomy 31:8. “And the Lord, He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you, He will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed.”
So matter what situation we find ourselves in today…….God knew we would be here at this point in our lives, and He’s already won the war. Our job is to keep the faith, believe in Him, continue to follow Him, and He will work it out.
The book of Job tells a story of a servant’s trust in his master. Job lost it all, and what were his remarks? “Thou He slay me, I will trust Him.” Even when he began to hear remarks such as this. “What have you done?” or “Just curse God and die.” Job stood strong and he saw the salvation of the Lord. He refused to give up; He continued to look to the Lord, and He was rewarded. Job 42:10 says, “And the Lord restored Job’s losses when he prayed for his friends. Indeed the Lord gave Job twice as much as he had before.”
Many people are dealing with health issues and taking care of loved ones. Don’t forget God is our healer. Scripture is clear, in Isaiah 53:5 it tells us that by His stripes we are healed. Almighty God, the one who raised the dead, open blinded eyes, and made the lame to walk again, is the same God yesterday, today, and forever. He is the same healer today that he was back then.
So many of us live from pay check to pay check and wonder if we will be able to make ends meet, while others are trying to get unemployment due being out of work. I’m not sure if God will send a neighbor to help, or a friend or family member, but God is our provider. Sometimes we may be eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and other times we may have pork chops, but I promise you this, God will supply our needs. Philippians 4:19 says, “And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”
No matter the situation, God is the answer. My prayer is that we will look to the Lord before we try to figure things out on our own. We are His children, and most of us know the love of a mother or father. He wants the very best for us. As we make our way through the coming months, my prayer is that we will always remember God is in control, and let Him take control of every area of our lives.
