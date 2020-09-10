Lydia “Lisa” McClure, who established the Banks County E-911 Department and served the county through community service for many years, died on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Mrs. McClure, age 84, of Maysville, died at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Mrs. McClure served under the Banks County Board of Commissioners for 25 years. She was employed in 1975 as an Emergency Medical Technician. In 1976, she was appointed director of the Banks County Ambulance Service and served for 22 years. She also served as the director of Banks County Emergency Management from 1976 – 2001. In 1998, she was directed to establish the Banks County E-911. She retired from E-911 in 2001.
After retirement, she continued a career in volunteer work. She served on several boards, including Peace Place, Banks County Chamber of Commerce/CVB and the Banks County Literacy Council.
Mrs. McClure also served as the treasurer of the Banks County AARP Chapter 3276, as a member of the Banks County Rotary Club, on the nominating committee for JEMC and participated in the Meals-On-Wheels program.
Mrs. McClure served as a translator at the Dialysis Center. She also served on various organizations and volunteered with numerous activities throughout her life. She was involved with her church, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lula.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
