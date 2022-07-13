Lisa Saxon is slated to been named as principal of Banks County Middle School for the upcoming school year.
Saxon, who is a longtime resident of Banks County, has served as the assistant principal at schools in Hall and Habersham counties during her career. She was also employed with the Georgia Department of Education and assisted with data analysis and the implementation of evaluation systems.
Saxon is a graduate of the University of North Georgia and has advanced degrees from Lincoln Memorial University and Brenau University.
Superintendent Ann Hopkins announced Saxon as the new principal in an email to staff. Hopkins noted, “Ms. Saxon is a formidable leader who is genuine and approachable. Her scope of training, diverse career experiences, and educational background make her an ideal candidate for the position. She has exceptionally strong communication, public relations, and interpersonal skills. Her extensive background in and aptitude for technology sets her apart in terms of her capacity to keep the school relevant and progressive.”
She added, “I believe her work ethic, dedication and enthusiasm for rigorous education will be a tremendous asset for the middle school."
Saxon is replacing Dr. Mike Boyle, who is making the move to lead Banks County Primary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.