A free financial literacy workshop will be offered by Habersham Federal Credit Union and the Banks County Literacy Council on Tuesday, October 15, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Banks County Adult Education Center (located behind the Banks County Health Departmen.)
A light supper will be provided.
RSVP by Friday, October 10 to the Banks County Adult Education Center at 706-677-4302.
