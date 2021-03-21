Little Lady Leopard Basketball Camp will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 26-29 this year at Banks County Recreation Department.
The camp is for rising 2nd-8th grade girls. The cost is $50 per camper ($5 discount for multiple siblings) and parents can write checks to "BCHS Girls' Basketball."
Campers can be dropped off by their parents or they will have the option to ride the bus from their school. There will be a detailed bus plan that will be sent out later. Coaches will be at BCRD each day to greet the campers and make sure they arrive safely.
Camp Participants will:
•take part in individual and team fundamental drills for offense and defense.
•play games daily and compete in individual/team contests.
•receive a camp T-shirt, awards and daily prizes.
Payments can be sent to BCRD prior to the camp or turned in upon arrival to camp. Each camper must turn in a registration form which will be sent by Lady Leopard basketball players or picked up at BCRD.
Contact Coach Steven Shedd for more information sshedd@banks.k12.ga.us.
