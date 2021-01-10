American Pest Control is ringing in their 50th anniversary with a year-long celebration.
American Pest Control was founded in 1971 by Mr. Gene Higginbotham, an Oconee County native. To celebrate their 50th year, they began with an internal campaign to participate in 50 community service hours over 50 days. Between churches, local charities, helping their customers, and getting involved in the community, the American Pest Control team has given back over 50 hours across Northeast Georgia this holiday season. The next step on their year-long endeavor is the 50 Miles in 50 Days fundraiser.
50 Miles in 50 Days began on January 6. This venture is encouraging people to commit to walk or run a total of 50 miles in as many days. 100 percent of the $20 registration fee will be donated to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia to support their mission of ending hunger. American Pest Control will provide participants with an event T-shirt and exclusive digital swag.
Registration for the 50 Miles in 50 Days campaign opens on January 6 and will stay open for 25 days, closing on January 31. For more information, visit www.operation50-50.com. American Pest Control is inviting all of their employees, their families, their customers, and anyone in the community to start 2021 off right by getting active and supporting the Food Bank.
Throughout 2021, the company will continue to launch new initiatives every 50 days, including more fundraisers, service projects, and giveaways designed to thank the communities that have allowed them to thrive for nearly half a century. They will continue to announce each 50-day long campaign throughout the year on www.operation50-50.com.
