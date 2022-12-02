The Maysville Downtown Development Authority, the Maysville Public Library and the Maysville Community Club are combining forces in an unprecedented move to unite the city, provide wholesome family activities and promote a sense of community.
The collaboration came about when Kim Wilmoth, former DDA president and current member of the Maysville City Council, noticed the disconnect, and sometimes overlapping of community events.
Wilmoth said, “With the approaching of the holidays, it became more evident that the citizens of Maysville not only needed, but deserved, family activities that bring people together to experience the warmth and love that hometown events provide a community. It seemed as if there were many small events that were not well attended which diluted the opportunity to engage in larger events that could promote a better understanding of our city, its citizens, and our goals for the future. Most events that occur here have been organized by either the DDA, the library, or the Community Club. All three organizations work very hard to provide activities that our citizens can enjoy."
Wilmoth said that with Christmas being one of the most exciting holidays, especially for children, sh went to each organization to get their thoughts on a collaborative effort to have a Christmas in Maysville event unlike any other. With everyone onboard, the planning began.
Community Club president Brittany Beauchamp, library manager Julie Duncan and current DDA president Susan McLeish have been working to plan a holiday extravaganza at the amphitheater at the new city park.
The Christmas in the Park event will begin at 1 p.m. on December 10 at the new Maysville City Park. Over 50 vendors have already registered making Christmas shopping both convenient and enjoyable as well as supporting local artisan and craftsmen, Wilmoth said.
Food trucks will provide a taste of Jackson and Banks counties, including Maysville’s newest restaurant, Bryson’s Barbeque, and Mini Shug, the daughter company of Cream and Shuga of Jefferson. There will also be a fire pits and smores.
Wilmoth states, “It is so surprising to me that very few people are aware of the extraordinary facilities we have available at our park. Thanks to the hard work of our city officials, the state-of-the-art amphitheater boasts a great sound system and lighting package that is available for rental for any event. The tiered amphitheater seating provides a view of the lake, its fountain and the sunsets that make any event a memorable one.
Last summer, the Maysville DDA hosted its first summer concert series and will kick off the 2023 season on Memorial Day weekend with a BBQ cookoff sanctioned through the Georgia Barbeque Association, which draws pitmasters from across the United States.
To be a part of any of these upcoming events or to reserve the amphitheater, contact the Maysville Downtown Development Authority at 404-281-4928.
"Join us in making Maysville a thriving homeTown," Wilmoth said.
