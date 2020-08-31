For the summer 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded some 500 degrees and certificates. Ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website.
Local graduates were:
•Ashley Acton of Homer, Associate of Science - Early Childhood Educ Pathway.
•Grasyn Hansen of Baldwin, Bachelor of Science - Kinesiology/Health & Fitness.
Graduates, family members, friends, UNG faculty and staff, and others were encouraged to post congratulatory photos and short videos on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #UNG20grad and #UNGremotegrad, which were collected and posted on the commencement site. They were also encouraged to use the hashtags #bestvirtualdayever and #UNGtogether.
A video message featuring UNG President Bonita Jacobs, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Chaudron Gille, and the deans of UNG's colleges, along with traditional commencement music also was posted on the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.