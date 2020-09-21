United Way of Northeast Georgia will host its first-ever virtual golf tournament this October. Organized by the nonprofit’s Oconee County Advisory Council, the month-long 2020 Virtual Golf Tournament offers golfers an opportunity to play any local 18-hole golf course while supporting a local nonprofit.
Players who register with a $20 donation to United Way of Northeast Georgia are eligible for prizes after sending in their scorecards. As an added bonus, golfers who are signed up for another local tournament can register for this our tournament and use the scores from the in-person golf outing for the United Way of Northeast Georgia Virtual Golf Tournament.
“Everyone knows that this year has it’s challenges. That’s why we believe this golf tournament is more important than ever. We want people to have a chance to enjoy the weather and time outside safely, while supporting an organization that is caring for those neighbors who are facing some of the biggest challenges in our region,” said Dan Elder, owner of Oconee Well Drillers, and Oconee County Advisory Council and former Board member of United Way of Northeast Georgia.
United Way of Northeast Georgia focuses on meeting the highest priority needs by mobilizing and motivating resources. The organization has been in the region since 1954, caring for its community members by providing resources, programs, and connections to move the needle and help its neighbors. The registration cost does not cover any golf fees but is a donation directly to United Way of Northeast Georgia, which supports local nonprofits making a difference in early childhood success, basic needs and workforce development.
Registration is available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-virtual-golf-tournament-tickets-120026758265 and is open now through the month of October. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available for local businesses through the end of September. If you have any questions, please contact Elizabeth Earl at eearl@unitedwaynega.org or Alison Geist atageist@unitedwaynega.org.
United Way serves 12 counties, which include: Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Franklin, Greene, Hart, Jackson, Madison, Morgan, Oconee and Oglethorpe. For more information about United Way of Northeast Georgia, visit www.unitedwaynega.org.
Registration is available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-virtual-golf-tournament-tickets-120026758265 and is open now through the month of October. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available for local businesses through the end of September. If you have any questions, please contact Elizabeth Earl at eearl@unitedwaynega.org or Alison Geist atageist@unitedwaynega.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.