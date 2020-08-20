AgGeorgia Farm Credit has announced the hiring of Logan Clark as a credit officer in the Gainesville office.
A native of Hall County, Clark graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College where he received a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness. He grew up competing in 4-H beef cattle shows and working on his family’s commercial cow/calf operation. He has a small cattle farm where he raises registered show cattle.
Clark interned with AgGeorgia in 2019 and looks forward to using this experience and his agricultural knowledge and background to service the needs of residents of Banks, Barrow, Dawson, Forsyth, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin and White counties.
AgGeorgia Farm Credit is a lending cooperative owned by its over 4,500 member-borrowers, havint been helping Georgia grow for generations. AgGeorgia provides loans to full-time farmers, part-time farmers, and land buyers alike for land, farms, homes, equipment, livestock and operating expenses, and services such as crop insurance and leasing. AgGeorgia Farm Credit has 20 branches serving 79 counties in Georgia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America. For more information, visit www.aggeorgia.com.
