Banks County High School standout senior Troy Loggins was the recent featured speaker at the Banks County Rotary Club, which meets weekly.
Loggins spoke about his experience at the Rotary Youth Leadership Camp, which the Rotary sponsored.
"I learned a lot from attending the camp, especially with leadership," Loggins said. "There are many different leadership skills, like learning to lead from behind, promoting growth from within, teamwork, collaboration, communication, conquering fears, problem-solving skills, and having a growth mindset."
Loggins said that during the camp he got to experience white water rafting, ziplining, and team-building activities.
"My biggest takeaway from the camp was always to try to have a positive outlook and a good attitude," he said.
Club sponsor Curtis Chitwood said of Loggins, "He is a super mature young man. He is a quiet leader with a calm demeanor that students respect. He is going to be very successful in everything he does."
Loggins is dual enrolling at UNG and plans to major in engineering when he graduates.
