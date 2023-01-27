Incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week includes the following:
•pistol found at an Industrial Park Boulevard, Commerce, trash site.
•criminal trespass and family violence at a West Ridgeway Road, Maysville, location.
•simple battery during a dispute at a Banks Crossing motel.
•a Carnesville man reported being the victim of harassing communications.
•a man reported being victim of financial identity fraud when someone stole two of his credit cards and used them.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man using self-checkout did not scan all of the items.
•financial identity fraud against an Alto resident.
•a man came into the sheriff’s office and reported being harassed by his ex-wife over the care of their children, who he has custody of.
•theft by receiving property at a Banks Crossing motel.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman put a new phone case on her phone and left the store without paying for it.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business.
•loitering/prowling at a Hwy. 198, Homer, business.
•loitering at a Pottery Factory Drive, Commerce, business.
