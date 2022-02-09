Dear Editor,
When did we change from being a civil society to being angry people not getting along, even in families, over such topics as politics, religion, wearing a mask, vaccines? Of course, it is not just here but all over the country that people seem to either feel blamed or be blaming each other.
Could we just sit down and talk? Listen to each other? Find out what the other person thinks and then be listened to?
A state senator said the other day that so many of the legislators were just shouting at each other. She wished there were more of her fellow legislators wiling to work out differences, come up with compromises.
Still, life and death keep happening. We need each other for support. We all need to know we are loved, accepted, forgiven. Maybe we could examine our ”all or none” way of making decisions. Maybe we could see a point in the other’s argument. Maybe we could do just a wee bit of compromising? I long for that day.
Sincerely,
Mary Ellen Myers
Alto
