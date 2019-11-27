Lora Millwood was named the Banks County School System Teacher of the Year Monday night. She is a teacher at the elementary school. She was awarded $500 from Jackson Electric Membership Corporation.
Each of the four schools recognized an educator as Teacher of the Year. Those recognized were: Kim Moore, Banks County Primary School; Stephanie Kinsey, Banks County Middle School; and Tony Bedford, Banks County High School.
A committee of educators outside of the community interviewed the teachers and read their individual portfolios prior to making the selection of the system teacher of the year. Donna McMullan, associate superintendent for Jefferson City Schools, served as an interviewer and commented, “Each one of the candidates is an outstanding educator. It was a challenge to name one winner.”
In addition to honoring the teachers, the system continued the tradition of recognizing Paraprofessionals of the Year and Classified Staff Members of the Year.
Superintendent Ann Hopkins recognized all of the employees commenting, “Thank you for the job you do. We appreciate you and your service to our Banks County family.”
Those honored as Paraprofessionals of the Year include: Gina Dodd, BCPS; Beth Seay, BCES; Heather Ausborn, BCMS; and Jill Busenlehner, BCHS.
Those named as Classified Staff Members of the Year include: Nancy Cochran, BCPS; Ellen Whitfield, BCES; Amanda Massey, BCMS; and Kandy Parks; BCHS.
The Board of Education hosted a reception honoring all of the employees and their families on Monday, November 18, prior to the regularly scheduled meeting of the Banks County Board of Education.
