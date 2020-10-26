Banks County principals reported to the board of education at the October meeting last week that there continues to be low number of cases of COVID-19 at the four schools in the county. Superintendent Ann Hopkins also reported that the number of COVID-19 cases have been low this school year.
For the week of Oct. 19, two students and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 2,759 students and 404 employees in the school system.
Twenty-eight students and five employees have been quarantined due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
The number of cases are published weekly on social media (at Banks County Schools on Facebook).
During the monthly school updates given to the BOE at the meeting, the principals also reported that the number of students being served virtually has decreased. At the elementary school, 45 students (down from 72) are being served virtually. At the middle school, 51 students (down from 107) are being served virtually. At the high school, 85 students (down from 131) are being served virtually.
PRIMARY SCHOOL
Other information presented by primary school principal Mandy Dale included: The school-side fundraiser is wrapping up; Coca-Cola product rewards are being collected; Little Leopards are working to earn Little Leopard Bucks by being “responsible, respectful, safe and kind.” A video was shown with students sharing why they are glad to be back at school.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Other information presented by elementary school principal principal Dana Simmons included: Celebrations are being held recognizing Students of the Month and for Behavior Rewards; a virtual Veteran’s Day program will be held; and each month, celebrations are being held for teachers. A video was shown of some of the celebrations that have been held so far this year.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Other information presented by middle school principal Mike Boyle included: Enrollment is up to 673 students; no in-person Veteran’s Day or Heritage Day programs will be held with virtual experiences to be held instead in the Social Studies classrooms; and Tisha Allen is the Year of the Year and Ricky Williamson is the Employee of the Year. A video on the student-produced morning show was presented.
HIGH SCHOOL
Other information presented by high school principal Christine Bray included: The band brought home several first place awards from the recent Tournament of Bands; Woodman of Life donated $500 to the school which was used to purchase two picnic tables; a staff pumpkin decorating contest and COVID mask decorating contest are both planned; a blood drive will be held Nov. 2; a staff chili cook off will be held Nov. 6; Brittany Brown is the Teacher of the Year and Teresa Royston is the Employee of the Year.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the BOE:
•approved a project request from the high school band to sponsored a BBQ plate sale on Nov. 14.
•approved the following personnel items after holding a closed session: hiring Amy Burchett, Robin Easley and Betty Nichole Marple, all paraprofessionals.
