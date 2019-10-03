Congratulations to Kelsey Fleeman and Dylan Blake on the birth of their son, Luke James Blake. He was born on September 13, 2019, at 7:42 p.m. at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21 ½ inches long. He is the grandson of Walter Reems, Rebecca Fleeman, Alison Dale and the late Robert Blake. He is the great-grandson of Steve and Susan Reems, Frankie and Shanna Toney, Jean and Billy Dyer, Richard and Tabatha Green and Barbara Cochran. Aunts and uncles are Skyler Blake, Dakota and Gabe Reems.
A benefit gospel singing, hot dog supper and raffle will be held at the American Legion Hall in Homer on Saturday, October 5, for Marsha Fogle who is currently in the fight for her life with ovarian cancer. Her husband has health issues and she has a daughter that is a senior at Banks County High School. The event will begin at 5 p.m. Raffle tickets will be available. The gospel singing will begin at 6 p.m. Groups will be New Creation, Jessi Kimbrell, Starr Phipps and Zara Dorman. A love offering will be taken during the singing.
Hope everyone has a safe and happy fall break.
Happy birthday to: Hope Milford, Sandra Matheny, Billy Whitfield, Crystal Carlan, Mark Savage, Nicholas Whitlock, Kim Stephens, Ashley Wehunt, Leia Webb, Randy Matheny, Tabitha Sims, Chris Bruce, Ricky Lacey, Penny Hunter, Ann Gordon, Cody Lee Jones, Gloria Jean Kimsey, Jerry Kimsey, Christian Parson, Bradley Parson, Anna Samples, Nicholas Harris, Stetson Boswell, Diane Lewellen, Sandra Roberts, Robin Parson, Carol Beal, Lisa Campbell, Avery Langston, Chase Martin, Stacy Krumnow, Eilee Baugh and Kayla Jackson.
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Chris Crawford, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas “2” years old, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Mindy Ferguson, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Marcia Ayers, Evelyn Campbell, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
