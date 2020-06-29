The Lula City Council approved a $1.116 budget at a called meeting on Monday, June 29, with Mayor Jim Grier pointing out that action comes with no employee furloughs or city taxes.
“We have avoided employee furloughs,” the mayor said. “This budget also does not include property taxes assessed solely by the city of Lula. I appreciate all of the hard work that was done to get this point.”
The budget is a 6.2 reduction over the city’s 2019-20 budget due to a decline in revenue.
The city council also approved a $805,387 water and sewer budget, which is decreasing from $811,297.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Lula council:
•accepted an offer from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) to suspend payments on a loan through December and add six months to the end of the project. This is being done due to the decrease in revenue due to COVID-19.
•approved a $4,836 bid from SD Solutions to remove trees and trim trees from the town’s walking trail to the Wellness Park. The town received two bids for the project and SD Solutions was the low bid.
•agreed to spend $5,490 for the design for culvert repair needed on Oconee Street.
•agreed to hold the July council meetings by zoom due to concerns related to COVID-19.
•heard from Mayor Jim Grier about concerns on fireworks over the July 4 weekend. The mayor encouraged everyone to be safe, be courteous to their neighbors and follow laws related to the use of fireworks.
