The Lula City Council met Monday and approved the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
The general fund budget is $1.3 million, up from $1.1 million approved last year. For 2021-22, the proposed water and sewer final budget is $931,000, up from $805,387 last year.
Some revenues in the general fund include a franchise tax of $124,000, and Local Option Sales Tax from Banks County in the amount of $27,000 and $552,000 from the Hall County LOST while solid waste collection should be $160,000.
Included in the general fund expenditures include extra money allotted for salaries. Administrative staff salaries will go from $222.000 to $235,000, up $13,000. City services staff salaries will increase by $21,365. The amount earmarked will go from $142,635 to $164,000. The council has budgeted $59,000 for health insurance, up from $56,000 last year. Also, the council intends to spend $26,000 on computer and software and an additional $5,000 on the wi-fi and Internet.
Water and sewer revenues make up a large part of the utility budget. Water should bring in $495,000 while sewer should bring in another in $212,000. While water taps should bring in $15,300 and sewer taps should bring in $125,000.
As far as expenses in the utility budget, liability insurance is expected to be $25,300, up from $20,000 last year while water and sewer staff salaries is $181,283, down from $182, 900 last year. Other line items in this budget include EPD monitoring permits at $8,600 while water line repair is $5,000. Also included are vehicle, well, and tractor maintenance, among other day to day operation expenses.
The city council should receive additional funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. While the amount they will receive has not been determined, they hope to use these funds for water and sewer improvements. Also, citizens will have another opportunity to extend the Local Option Sales Tax for five years when they go to the poles on November 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.