The Lula City Council approved a $1.4 million budget at its June meeting, which is up slightly from the current $1.3 million budget.
The largest increase is the $153,361 is administrative salaries which are up almost $100,000. This includes a newly-created position of assistant city manager. The salaries for the mayor and council remained constant at a total of $45,000.
Other increases in expenses include improvements in Wi-Fi Web Security which will go up from $5,000 to $11,000, and the cost for city elections which will increase from $3,200 to $7,500.
In general fund revenues, the city expects to receive $637,786 in Hall County Local Option Sales Tax, up from $552,000. Other notable general fund revenues include administrative fees for utilities which will go from $46,000 to $68,000. City Manager Dennis Bergin explained those fees include reimbursement from utility companies for staffing hours used for billing.
WATER/SEWER BUDGET
The water and sewer budget are expected to increase from $880,600 to $928,260 in this year’s budget.
Water revenue is expected to jump from $495,000 from $454, 000 and sewer revenues are expected from increase from $212,000 to $250,000. A new line item includes meter replacement which is expected to be $34,860.
In water and sewer expenses, staff salaries will increase from $181,283 to $209,396. Legal fees are expected to go from $20,000 to $39,000.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the city council:
•failed to name a new mayor pro tem. Council member Garnett Smith nominated council member Denise Shockley, but Gene Bramlett did not second the motion, so the matter will be put on the agenda for next month. Council members Matt Hamby, former mayor pro tem, Lamb Griffin resigned, so there are currently three council members and Mayor Joe Thomas.
-the council voted to include the city council vacancies in the November 8 election. Qualifying will run from Monday, August 22, at 8:30 a.m. to Wednesday, August 24, at 4:30 p.m. The council also approved a qualifying fee at $100 and voted to allow Hall County Elections to take charge of this election. Therefore, it will run along with the state and county election set for this date.
•heard a report from Bergin who said that Sewer Line I project is moving along well. The road bore is complete, the pipes have been lined and threaded and eight manholes have been put in with 40 more to go. The line is expected to be complete by December.
