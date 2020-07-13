The Lula City Council approved a policy Monday, July 13, that outlines how to handle COVID-19 cases involving city employees.
The city's human resources committee got input from the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission in developing the policy, which outlines time off, medical testing and other guidelines for handling employees who have or may have COVID-19.
"We need to move forward with this to give our employees the understanding they need to deal with this," Mayor Jim Grier stated before the vote was taken to approve the policy.
The council had earlier approved guidelines as part of the state of emergency approved but this included additional policies and procedures.
The city has already had one staff member test positive for COVID-19, which led to city offices being closed and sanitized. City hall remains closed to the public with many services being handled online and remotely. City council meetings have been done by "zoom meetings." Citizens are encouraged to email questions or concerns to "councilmeetingquestions@cityoflula.com."
The council also approved supplemental pay for city employees Monday night at a total of $1,583 per employee.
Items discussed at the meeting Monday included:
•a finance report from city manager Dennis Bergin, including that special purpose local option sales tax revenue for the past month was higher than expected. He said this could be due to the federal stimulus money citizens received.
•as part of the finance report, Bergin also reported that the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) has suspended all payments for six months due to the pandemic.
•a report that the city is continuing to give a $4.95 credit for payments made online and with money orders.
•an encouragement from the mayor for all residents to complete the Census update information, which several council members pointed out could be done in less than five minutes.
•discussed asking the planning commission to review a Lula Overlay District and make recommendations on a landscape plan, signage and other related issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.