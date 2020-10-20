The Lula City Council, on Monday, unanimously approved spending $43,525 with Rindt-McDuff Associates Inc. to complete the engineering for the proposed Railroad Avenue rehabilitation project.
The proposed project will make the roadway one-way from Eighth St. to Hwy. 51.
The estimated cost of the total project is $1.25 million.
Funding for the engineering costs will come out of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenue from both Banks and Hall counties.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at Monday’s council meeting, the council:
•approved spending $15,000 for Nelsnick Enterprises, Athens, to complete a water and sewer rate study for the city and a capital improvement plan for the water and wastewater systems and update of the connection fees. The study is expected to be complete by the end of January 2021 for implementation of the recommended rates in March 2021.
•unanimously approved extending the $100 utility credit per district for Yard of the Month winners in November. Mayor Jim Grier encouraged city residents to take part in the “Autumn Leaves and Pumpkins Please” theme and have entries complete by October 31.
•recognized the October Yard of the Month winners and recipients of $100 utility credits. They included: Robert and Karen Sosebee, Misty Meadow, District 1; Joel Thomas, Athens St., District 2; Deborah Floyd, Narramore Way, District 3; Mary Hale, Brookside Place, District 4; and Emily Hutchens, Brookside Dr., District 5.
•heard city manager Dennis Bergin report that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is requesting to partner with the city to upgrade the Northeast Hall Precinct next to Lula City Hall. Bergin said estimates are being received for the work with the HCSO agreeing to pay 50 percent of the costs.
•received notice from Bergin that the 5th Street pump station repairs had been completed.
•heard Bergin report that Delta Municipal Supply Company Inc. plans to upgrade its software system in January 2021 and the cost for the city to upgrade will be $14,450. Bergin said this will be on the agenda for a council vote at the 7 p.m. meeting on Monday, November 16.
•heard a report from Bergin on storm damage in the city caused by Hurricane Delta, including: $102,700 spent so far on repairs to the Victoria Ln. road washout and water line repairs; $22,000 spent thus far on repairs to the Oconee Rd. culvert; some damage was also reported at the wastewater treatment plant, walking trail, Talent Dr. sewer line, and other storm drains. Bergin said now city employees are currently trying to prioritize where to work on repairs next. Bergin said the storm damage repair costs would be submitted to both Banks and Hall counties for possible Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) funding.
•received notice from Bergin that a conditional use application for a personal care home to locate at 5206 Nobleman Ln. will be considered by the city’s planning commission on November 10. Bergin also advised a conditional use permit for property on Athens St. could be coming up as well.
•discussed plans for the city’s annual Christmas in the Park event set for Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning at 4 p.m., with the parade scheduled for 6 p.m. Bergin said booth applications are currently being accepted for the event. Bergin advised a portion of the annual event will be moved to the city’s depot this year and social distancing requirements will need to be observed.
