The Lula City Council agreed, at its meeting Monday night, to purchase $44,916 in playground equipment from Play-South.
The equipment will replace items damaged in the town park by the recent storm. The funds will come from the towns special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue.
Debris is still being removed from the park which is expected to be open again this week.
The City of Lula earlier declared a State of Emergency due to the storm damage in town from recent hurricanes. The storm damage in the area included Victoria Lane Road washouts, 5th Street Pump Station damage, Wastewater Treatment Plant damage, walking trail and playground damage, basketball court damage, Oconee Road culvert damage and other storm drain damage.
City manager Dennis Bergin that the town has requested reimbursement from GEMA for funds for costs related to the storm damaged.
In other business at the Nov. 16 meeting, the council:
•approved the following budget amendments: General Fund/Revenue, $47,027; General Fund/Expenditures, $60,675; and Utility Fund Expenditures, $8,985.
•agreed to a free schedule presented by Bergin to increase permitting fees, to effective as of Jan. 1.
•approved a request from a railroad hobby froup to install laptop in a workroom at city hall to monitor trains as they pass through town.
••discussed a conditional use application for a six-personal care home located at 5206 Nobleman Lane. The request will be on the agenda in December 14, after first going before the town’s planning commission on Dec. 8
•discussed a rezoning request for 5779 Athens Street for agricultural consideration to R-1 residential. This will go the planning commission on Dec. 8 before coming to the city council on Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.