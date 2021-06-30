Lula resident Jeff Armour created the sculpture that is in place at Hall County Fire Station 6 in Lula. The new piece of public art will be dedicated to the men and women of Hall County Fire Services during a ceremony next week at Hall County Fire Station 6 in Lula.
The sculpture is one of several “protective angels” sculptures placed at public safety facilities throughout Hall County as a part of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s Vision 2030 Public Art effort.
“This particular project pays special tribute to those who serve as protective angels within our own community—the members of Hall County’s public safety agencies,” said Frank Norton, Jr., chair of the Vision 2030 Public Art Committee. “It really serves a dual purpose. It helps us reach our goal of putting art everywhere while making sure that art is meaningful and significant to those who see it on a daily basis.”
Hall County Fire Chief Chris Armstrong said having the piece made by a member of the Lula community is especially heartwarming.
“It is truly an honor to accept this sculpture on behalf of Hall County Fire Services,” Armstrong said. “The support of this community means everything to our agency, and having a local artist craft this piece as a tribute to the men and women who serve him and his neighbors on a day-to-day basis is humbling to say the least.”
The brief dedication ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29 at Fire Station 6, which is located at 6172 Lula Road in Lula.
The art at Hall County Fire Station 6 was funded through a public art grant from the North Georgia Community Foundation and an anonymous donation facilitated by the Vision 2030 Public Art Committee.
