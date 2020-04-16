Cancelling the annual Railroad Days celebration was the topic of the Lula City Council work session meeting, which was held by video conference Monday night, April 13.
The annual festival was scheduled for May 8-9, but Mayor Jim Grier said he didn’t think it would be possible to hold it due to issues related to the coronavirus. The governor has a “shelter-in-place” ordinance in place through April 30, which has limited the operation of businesses, including requiring social distancing and limiting the number of people allowed at gatherings.
“We are 24 days away and, with the constraints on staffing and maintaining social distancing, I don’t think we can do it,” Mayor Grier said.
The city council also discussed other issues that will be on the agenda at the voting session, which will be held Monday, April 20, including the following:
•naming the yard of the month recipients. The mayor said, “Lots of people have been working in their yards. Lula is blooming.”
•considering extending the cut-off suspension date for public utility services. Late payments have not been suspended but payment plans have been set up.
OTHER DISCUSSION
Other discussion at the video conference meeting on Monday, April 13, included:
•a finance report from city manager Dennis Bergin, including an update on local option sales tax revenue. He said there has been some discussion that there may be a “dip in these funds” due to the economy.
•Bergin also reported that the budget discussion for the next fiscal year is usually held in April but this is being postponed for 30 days due to the current economic situation. “We are going to take a wait and see approach,” he said.
•the council agreed to postponed moving forward on the Sewer Line “I” and 365 well/water line projects.
•the council learned that the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has sent in a reimbursement for the nature trail project.
•the council discussed resurfacing projects to be funded with $160,000. The council will look at proposed roads for these funds in May.
•the council discussed staffing issues due to the loss of the prison work crews. The mayor said the city is “staffing on a shoestring. With the prison crews not available to us, the staff employees are having to pick up what they did.” Bergin added, “The loss of prison work crews does make a big difference. It is a challenge.”
The meeting was held by video conference due to concerns with the spread of the coronavirus. Participating in the video conference meeting were: Mayor Jim Grier, council members Mordecai Wilson, Garnett Smith, Marvin Moore and Lamb Griffin and city manager Dennis Bergin.
