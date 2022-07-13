A Lula resident threatened at a council meeting Monday night to seek a recall on newly-elected councilman Gene Bramlett and filed a formal complaint against Code Enforcement Officer Doug Forrester.
Lula resident, Robert Grizzle, explained his issues to the council and then he addressed Bramlett.
“The is not the Communist Republic of China and you are not the KGB," he said.
Grizzle said he is aware than Bramlett had code enforcement visit him because he raises chickens. He pointed out that raising chickens in residential zoned property is legal. Grizzle also pointed out that three different mayors had visited his property over the last 20 years, and no one has had an issue with the chickens
Grizzle pointed out that there are people ready and willing to sign a petition for a recall.
“I know I’m not the only one who thinks something needs to be done about it; if nothing is done, we will do a recall," he said.
Grizzle said he should be able to go to his district representative for help but that is impossible.
Grizzle then addressed Code Enforcement Officer Doug Forrester showing up at his granddaughter’s pool birthday party because of a compliance issue. Grizzle admitted the Ford truck sitting on the right of way should be moved, but said he was troubled with the way Forrester treated him. Grizzle said Forrester wanted to have the issue resolved right then; he also said Forrester threatened him.
“I asked (Forrester) a simple question and he threatened to cite me for obstruction and bring me in front of a judge,” said Grizzle. “I have never been threatened by a code enforcement officer.”
He said he is familiar with code enforcement because Lula has had an officer for many years, and he also works with them at the businesses he has in other places.
Grizzle noted that Forrester’s conduct was unbecoming of an officer and said he was filing a formal complaint. He said that he was not the only one who had been threatened.
“I’m embarrassed to have to come up here and do this," he said.
He asked the council to take a look at how things are going.
“The last six months has not been anything like the city has been for the last 27 years,” said Grizzle.
Loretta Grizzle reported that individuals were taking pictures and videos of residences in Lula. She noted this was a legal matter that includes stalking, intimidation, and it is causing anxiety in members of her household.
“People who have those photos better delete them or they can expect federal charges," she said.
Lula resident Timmy Van Tassel also complained. Van Tassel said he was refinishing his deck. He felt he was “strong-armed” into buying a $150 permit that he didn’t need.
“I was ripped off. I want the Marshall to leave me alone; I don’t want him in my neighborhood," he said.
City Manager Dennis Bergin said he would take up the matter with planning and zoning committee.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the city council:
•heard from Bergin who said the city is still negotiating the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) agreement with Banks County.
•discussed the GEFA loan. They have a current loan of $857,000 at three percent interest, and it could be possible for them roll that into a new loan at .97 percent. That could save the city $136,000.
•discussed putting off naming the mayor-pro-tem until after the special election. The council will vote on the special election next week which will be held on Tuesday, November 8.
•heard a report from Bergin who said water levels are meeting the demands at this time.
•approved to purchase two air conditioning units for city hall at a cost of $9,405 and $8,559.
•voted for the first time on the new voting map. It will be voted on again at the council meeting next Monday, July 18.
•approved the Hall County Lost Distribution. The city will receive 1.24 percent of all sales in Hall County over the next ten years.
