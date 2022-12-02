A handful of Lula citizens issued concerns about actions of the Code Enforcement Officer during the city council meeting last week.
Code Enforcemnt Officer Doug Forrester has been on the job for more than a year. While there were only a few people who spoke, they say there are many more citizens who are concerned.
Those who spoke say they want to keep the position and hire someone who will go about the job in the "correct manner." Citizen Roy Hall praised the council for the good work they are doing, but questioned why the ordinances are not enforced city wide. He also asked about the nuisance ordinance which was put into place 14 years ago but amended last year
City Manager Dennis Bergin explained there are many courtesy warnings issued and only a few citations He said there have been approximately 3,000 warnings and 10 citations.
Citizen Emory Coker asked why Forrester was trespassing on his property to take photos before issuing him a citation stating he will have to appear before a judge in early December.
The men asked the mayor about two possible investigations going on among past or present leaders. Mayor Joe Thomas said he did not know.
In other business, the newest council members, Chip Horst, Post One, and Tony Cornett, Post 5, were sworn into office to fulfill the terms of Matt Hamby and Lamb Griffin, who resigned earlier this year.
In other business, the council:
•voted to use funds to pay off a GEFA Loan totalling $857,000 which was used for the City Sewer System. The city will save $136,000 by paying off the three percent loan at this time.
•voted to allocate $12,000 for well repairs. The funds will come from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax which has a balance of $143,000.
•sent the impact study for the 3840 Cagle 52 Business Park to the planning committee. The park would be located on 91.5 acres in Hall County.
•tabled the residential building requirements for one month to give the new councilmmembers a chance to become familiar with it.
•discussed Sewer Line "I" which is nearing completion.
•noted there would be a "Christmas in Lula" yard decorating contest. Winners will receive a $100 credit on their utility bill.
