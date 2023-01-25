When the Lula City Council met last week, it was met with complaints about Mayor Joe Thomas, code enforcement issues and accusations of violation of the open records act.
Amanda Browning, owner of Amanda’s Farm to Fork, did not hold back when discussing actions of the mayor. She said, as a woman and a business owner, she questioned if she should speak up, but she always told her children to never let someone bully them. Her hesitance to speak came down to one word.
“It’s intimidation that leads to retaliation," she said. "I could be targeted if I did not agree with the mayor and his known associates.”
She said she has lived in Lula since 1993 and has never seen so many allegations nor has she seen local residents, property owners and even a woman council member targeted in such a manner.
“I have never been so disappointed in our mayor before," she said. "Your representation of our hometown has been tarnished in a way that will take years to erase. In the history of Lula, we’ve never had a 45-page investigation, sexual harassment reported, or so many disconcerting stories in the paper.”
At that point she was met with resounding applause by the room full of citizens who attended the meeting. Browning was not the only citizen who spoke out about issues she raised.
Later in the evening, the city council voted against a request to make Mayor Joe Thomas a full-time mayor. Newly-elected council member Chip Horst explained his decision before he made a motion to deny the request. He said that he had talked to a number of cities and not one, even the city of Gainesville, had a full-time mayor. Horst along with Shockley noted that it could be a conflict of interest.
The previous council has already budgeted a full-time assistant city manager and a part-time development position. At the meeting, they decided to send this back to the human resource committee and have a called work session to outline responsibilities and required experience for the job. The council clarified the assistant’s salary cap at $86,000 and discussed moving expenses. The part-time salary has previously been set at $27,500.
Mayor Pro-Tem Denise Shockley advocates the full-time and part-time position noting the city only employees three full-time positions and she said she recognizes they are overworked. She, along with councilman Chip Horst, have researched city employees and recognize the need. The positions were already approved by the previous council, and it is in the city budget.
Shockley addressed rumors about the positions. “Let me address the rumors. The positions are already in the budget, and it will not cause citizens to pay taxes,” she said to the packed council chambers. At the previous meeting, there were no council members who were against the new positions.
Roy Hall brought us misallocation of city funds regarding the Historical Society, but that matter was cleared up at the meeting. There were no misallocations of funds it was determined, city leaders reported.
Tim Williams said that he could not get a report about a claim that was filed against him for having a truck in the wrong spot. He got rid of the truck, paid the fine, but he could not get a report. He notified the council that he would file an official complaint.
In other business the city council:
•approved the following city appointments: Mayor Pro-Tem-Denise Shockley, City Attorney-Joey Homans, City Manager-Dennis Bergin, City Clerk-Tangee Puckett, and City Judge-Hammond Law.
•set qualifying fees for the 2023 election at $100. Districts 1, 3 and 5 seats are up for grabs.
•discussed the possibility of a 244-townhome complex that could be built on Belton Bridge Road. Bergin said the paperwork had not been filed.
