Lula City Hall is closed following an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Jim Grier made the announcement at a called city council meeting on Monday, June 29, that was held electronically through Zoom Meetings.
At the end of the meeting, the mayor made the announcement and said city hall is closed through Tuesday, July 7, and that staff members are self-quarantining through CDC guidelines.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee who has the virus,” the mayor said. We hope they have a quick and speedy recovery. They have no noticeable symptoms and we hope that this remains to be the case.”
The mayor said that city services that will be impacted would include new water and sewer applications and new building permit applications. The mayor added that there will be limited phone service but added that city residents can leave messages and they will be returned.
“We will respond as quickly as possible,” he said. “We are not unprepared for this. We are sad to announce this. We appreciate our citizens understanding as these are unprecedented times. Keep yourselves healthy.”
