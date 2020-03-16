Due to the evolving concerns related to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Lula has closed city hall to the public, as of Monday, March 16, through, at least Monday, March 23.
"The health of our employees, their families and the general public is our highest priority, and this action is taken in an abundance of caution," states Mayor Jim Grier.
At this time, all city employees will continue to work and departments will remain open.
The city intends to maintain essential functions and services at full capacity," Grier states. "The public will be able to contact departments at city hall by phone."
Individuals seeking to deal with city-related business are asked to do so by phone or to delay any business that would require in-person interaction with an employee until a future date. The city also encourages citizens to use the online payment option or to call INCourt at 877-685-4495. The city hall drop box can be utilized for payments with a preference to using checks or money orders rather than cash. Payments may also be mailed to: City of Lula, P.O. Box 99, Lula, Ga., 30554.
Individuals with urgent, time-sensitive situations requiring the attention of City of Lula staff are advised to call city hall at 770-869-3801.
"As there are no confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in Lula at this time, this measure is precautionary and is intended to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus locally and avoid widespread disruption to city services," Grier said. "The city will closely monitor the status of coronavirus locally to determine when city buildings can safely reopen to the public."
For current updates, check the city website, www.cityoflula.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.