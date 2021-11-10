The Lula City Council may create two new staff positions. In a work session on Monday, officials discussed hiring a planning and projects director.
“There are a number of major projects and we need someone with expertise in annexation and zoning,” stated Dennis Bergin.
The council gave Bergin the nod to create a job description and research a competitive salary with benefits. The council said this could be a position with the opportunity for advancement.
Councilman Matt Hamby noted the importance of this position.
“We need to be sure planning is done with accuracy and efficiency to be sure Lula grows in the right way," he said.
This item will be discussed at the city council meeting next Monday.
The council also discussed a position at the Waste Water Treatment Facility. Currently, the city has employees at the site during the week, but there is no one assigned to the plant on the weekends. City employees are on call during that time.
There was a caustic tank failure recently, and this made it clear to city officials that someone needs to staff the facility seven days a week. Bergin said he would have a salary recommendation at next week’s meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the council at the meeting on Monday, the council:
•heard citizen complaints concerning trash pick-up by Waste Management. Citizen complaints include a 30-foot truck that is turning around in a resident’s driveway, and glitches with the electronic arm which picks up the trash can automatically and dumps it into the truck. The company has asked for a 3.1 percent increase based upon the Consumer Price Index. This price would mean a 36-cent increase per month for most residents, according to Bergin. The current contract with Waste Management will end in 2023.
•heard a financial report from Bergin. The city remains at a positive cash flow of $810,000.
•discussed the purchase of a prisoner van.
•discussed replacing the roof at City Hall. The work should begin on Wednesday.
•heard that audit should be ready soon.
•discussed the start up plan for signage coming into Lula. Bergin asked the council to take a look at the signage in Cornelia. The council has designated $10,000 to begin the plan.
•discussed code enforcement software and hardware.
•noted that construction on sewer line I should begin on January 15.
•discussed the caustic tank replacement that cost $10,700. They also discussed a smaller secondary tank that would cost $5875.
•talked about renovating and dedicating the railroad caboose in memory of city employee Carol Manger. Bergin will come up with the costs.
•were reminded that the Christmas in the Park will be held on Saturday, December 4 at 4 p.m. with a parade which will begin at 6 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be on Monday, November 15, at 7 p.m.
