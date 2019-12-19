The Lula City Council is considering extending a moratorium on issuance of business licenses for new vape shops within the city.
During a meeting held Dec. 9, Mayor Jim Grier reported he has spoken with other local city officials and everyone appears to be moving very cautiously on this issue.
“Everybody is concerned about this and wants to make sure we do the right thing instead of doing something and it turns out to be not quite what we intended,” said Grier. “We are also hearing that there is going to be some action taken by the legislature during the next session on this item.”
The council is considering an extension of the moratorium on licenses for vape shops in order to gather additional information in regard to the dangers of vaping and to have a better understanding of what the legislature might consider.
“We want to make a decision that is going to be good for the citizens of our city as well as something that is reasonably enforceable,” said Grier.
The council will be addressing this issue during the Jan. 16 council meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council,
•will be applying for a Community Development Block Grant to replace some water lines throughout the city. If the grant is approved, the project is estimated to exceed $500,000.
•will be making amendments to the 2018-2019 budget to reflect changes during the fiscal year. In addition, the council will be readdressing the city millage rate to confirm approval to roll back the rate.
•received an update regarding wi-fi service. City Manager Dennis Bergin said wi-fi at the depot should be hooked up by the end of the week and when completed, service and security cameras will be operational at the depot and the Veterans Park. Once some issues are addressed at the walking trail, service will be available there as well. According to Bergin, wi-fi will be available for public access at these locations.
•heard from Bergin that phase two of the depot renovation project could be completed by the end of the week.
•is considering changes to require a supplemental charge of $100 for each burial at the city cemetery to offset the cost of making improvements to the grave site.
•heard from Bergin that EPD will require the city to hold a public hearing before the Highway 365 private well can be transitioned for public use.
•reported city hall will be closing at noon on December 23, and will be closed on December 24 and 25.
