The Lula City Council, again on Monday, Feb. 10, considered extending a moratorium on issuing business licenses for new vape shops within the city.
Mayor Jim Grier said this issue is “on the radar” of the legislature during the current session.
The council is considering extending the moratorium on licenses for vape shops for 120 days to gather additional information and have a better understanding of what the legislature might consider.
The council will address the moratorium extension resolution at the council meeting on Monday, Feb. 17.
RESPONSE TO PROPOSED LEGISLATION
Also on Monday, the council discussed preparing a letter to be submitted to the local legislative delegation stating the city’s position on several proposed bills, including:
•SB 309 – Financing for Infrastructure – The city is in favor of this bill that will help communities benefit from lower costs to taxpayers by providing a less expensive alternative to finance projects.
•HB 834 – Revenue Bonds for Broadband – The city is in favor of his legislation that would add an additional tool for local government to address broadband needs.
•HB 779 – TAVT Distribution Adjustment – The city also favor this legislation that would recoup some of the cities’ lost revenue from the July 1, 2019 allocation distribution change.
•HB 302 and SB 172 – Preemption of Local Design Standards – The city opposes this legislation that could allow residents or special interests to determine the character of the local community.
•HB 523 – Short-Term Rental Properties – The city also opposes this legislation to preempt cities from regulating short-term rental properties.
COUNCIL MEETING ITEMS
Other business discussed at Monday’s meeting that will be on the agenda for the Feb. 17 council meeting includes:
•a variance request for LCTL Properties at 6967 Spring Street.
•the Railroad Days entertainment contract at a cost of $2,500.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Feb. 10 meeting, the council discussed:
•the city’s current finance conditions and the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan for wastewater line “I” and “365” well development.
•current water and sewer conditions. City manager Dennis Bergin advised the council that effective July 1, 2020 Hall County would no longer be accepting the city’s sludge at its landfill. He said he was working collectively with Hall County, Gainesville and Oakwood on this issue. Bergin also reported due to the heavy rains recently infiltration at the wastewater plant had been a real challenge.
•a request from Bill Russ to utilize a shipping container on residential property. Bergin said the committee made the decision not to move this forward.
•zoning and planning committee recommendations to develop and amend, including: fire marshal requirements to tie fire marshal’s services into business licenses; address driveway standards, size and materials; address setbacks for canopies and carports; and provide clarity on fencing requirements.
•the 60-day offer for 50-percent off rental fees for The Depot. Bergin advised the council work is still being done on terms for caterers for The Depot.
•making some improvements to the caboose at The Depot park. Bergin said with some minimal expense the caboose could be put back in good shape.
•improvements at the Veterans Park. Bergin said when the rain stops work will get underway on the landscaping at the park.
•briefly the processes to consider Sunday beer and wine sales. The council agreed this would be a referendum issue that would allow the people of Lula to make the decision. The city has received several requests from business owners to sell beer and wine on Sundays.
•the progress of the internet/Wi-Fi/security project at city hall and the Wellness Park.
•some issues with trees at the Wellness Park.
•parking on Athens Street. Bergin said the city received a bid of $13,250 from Square Deal for a gravel parking lot. Bergin said the funding would come out of the general fund for street repairs. Bergin advised the council that proposed corrective action on Pine Street at Athens Street where a freight company uses the streets would be an expensive venture.
•the event coordinator position. Bergin said interviews would finish this week.
•the Ladies Gathering set for Thursday, Feb. 27, for lunch or dinner. The theme is St. Patrick’s Day.
CLOSED SESSION
The council met in closed session for 45 minutes to discuss land acquisition. No action was taken.
