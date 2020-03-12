Lula citizens may soon have the opportunity to decide whether to allow Sunday alcohol sales in the city.
According to Mayor Jim Grier, the city has received several requests from citizens and businesses to consider options that would expand current alcohol sale regulations. During a meeting held March 9, Grier said the city has been exploring what would be required by the council to allow businesses and restaurants to sale or serve alcohol on Sunday.
City Attorney Joseph Homans said this would require a vote on referendum questions including Sunday package sales, Sunday by the drink sales and a third question for package sale of distilled spirts.
Due to time restraints required to place these questions on the November election ballot, Homans suggested, if this is something the council would like to consider, action be taken no later than late May or June to approve an ordinance calling for the referendum. This can be done for Sunday sales only.
Homans said package sales of distilled spirits will be handled in a different manner, requiring a petition signed by 35 percent of the citizens voting in the last city election. This process is typically initiated by someone interested in having the council approve packaged sales of distilled spirits. Once signatures on the petition are verified, the council can move forward to have the question placed on the ballot.
The council is considering preparation and approval of an ordinance to be placed in effect only if a referendum were to pass allowing Sunday sales so the public will know how changes would be governed by the city.
City Manager Dennis Bergin said the city has received several inquiries for this action over the past few years.
HALL COUNTY PROJECTS
The council, received an update on current projects underway in the county from Hall County Chamber of Commerce representative Tim Evans. Evans said Hall County realized approximately $300 million in capital investment from new and expanding industries last year and more is headed up the 365 corridor.
“We have large tracts, utilities and access that are coming together and I think over the coming years, we will see more opportunities for those things to intersect and become opportunities for Lula,” Evans said.
The chamber will be hosting a job fair on March 18 at the Gainesville Civic Center. Evans said at least 800 to 900 people have attended job fairs in the past years.
Hall County, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Oakwood and Lula participate in economic development endeavors through involvement with the Chamber. During the past year, the city has contributed support in the amount of $2.500, less than two percent of the funding brought into the chamber.
Mayor Grier stated, with limited resources, the chamber is finding it hard to compete with some other communities around the country. Funding is necessary in order to produce marketing advertisements and videos to provide information to industries looking to relocate in the area. Grier suggested the council consider doubling the amount of participation during the next budget cycle.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business,
•the city is moving forward with construction of a wastewater line from Belton Bridge Road to 365 in hopes of providing the opportunity for residential development as well as economic stimulus to bring new business into the area. This project was put out for bids in January and four bids were submitted. The city has been negotiating with the low bidder to make changes to reduce the cost. The estimated cost of this project is $2.293 million with a GEFA loan of $1.677 million at an interest rate of less than one percent and the city providing an additional $700,000.
•Bergin said a deadline to receive a rental fee reduction for use of the depot is soon approaching. The city is offering a fifty percent reduction on fees when booking the depot before the end of March for use by the end of September.
•it was announced that the Lula Ladies Gathering with be meeting on Thursday, March 26.
•it was announced Railroad Days will be held on May 8 and 9, with an inaugural movie in the park on Friday evening. The city is currently accepting applications for booths and parade entries.
The council ended the meeting by moving to executive session to discuss land acquisition resulting in no action by the council.
