In a work session on Monday, Lula city leaders heard a request from Craig Smith, of S&S Septic Hauling, who asked council members to consider receiving sewage for treatment at the city facilities. Smith explained his company does business in several local municipalities and estimates the city could make around $125,000 a year.
City manager Dennis Bergin presented Lula leaders with a pros and cons handout to study before making a decision next Monday. He noted that the revenue would mostly be half of the projected amount because of expenses. Smith said his company would handle expenses other than a city employee to oversee the operation. Bergin noted the ponds and pump stations are located in residential areas and fears the added sewage could cause issues at the sewage facilities.
In another sewage issue, the council discussed issuing a $15,000 fine for a contractor who was putting in phase two sewer lines during a major rain event on March 11 and 12. Bergin told the council there was a mistake at a cut off value which allowed mud into the system and the affects were still apparent 28 days later He did say the contractor arrived quickly and has worked with the city on this issue. While there was no physical damage to the system, there was operational damage.
The council also discussed a request by Jaemor Farms to connect their newly-built pumping station to the city system. Bergin recommended a $5,000 tap fee and said the city should make approximately $96,000 a year in revenues.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the council:
•discussed the GMA Worker’s Compensation Premium at an annual cost of $28,181.
•discussed the completion of the roof replacement at the old city hall at a cost of $11,856.
•discussed a mechanical issue with City Water and Sewer truck.
•discussed replacing two air conditioners at the waste water treatment plant.
•noted that the planning and projects director and the wastewater staffing positions have been advertised.
•noted that the “Christmas in Lula Yard of the Month” contest winners will be announced next Monday.
•noted that the annual audit should be presented at the December 20 council meeting.
•heard a report from Bergin that the Belton Bridge complaint concerning unpermitted work on the property. He found those complaints to be unfounded.
•heard a financial report from Bergin. The general fund has a positive cash flow of $23,000 while the water and sewer fund has a positive cash flow of $171,000. He said the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) is up $7,000 over last year. He said Internet sales tax was $50,000; these are the funds collected from three months ago.
•heard from Bergin that he has been unable to find a good vehicle to replace the prisoner vehicle at this time. The former vehicle was wrecked, and the city collected $10,017 in an insurance payout. The city has designated $27,000 for the purchase.
•heard a request from Cassie Swearington, representing the Lula-Belton Historical Society, to host a Valentine dinner for members and residents.
•agreed to advertise the planning commission position vacated by Rick Lewallen.
•agreed to start renovations to the train caboose that will be restored in memory of city employee Carl Manger. The city has designated up to $15,000 for the project and they have also received $3,500 from the private donors.
•discussed utility assistance offered to residents by Ninth District Opportunity.
