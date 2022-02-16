The Lula City Council continues to weigh the odds of accepting sewage from outside the city.
This has been a matter of discussion since Craig Smith of S&S Septic Hauling made a request. The city is considering taking in 30,000 gallons of clean sewage per day. The facility is approved to take up to 385,000 gallons a day, and the city takes in an average of 120,000 gallons each day.
Smith estimates the city could bring in a revenue of $129,000 a month, but the council recognized there will be costs associated with this venture.
In a work session last Monday, City Manager Dennis Bergin outlined some pros and cons for the council members before they make a decision. If the city decides to run the operation, there would be an initial startup cost. The council would need to construct a receiving station and he estimated that cost at $60,000. There would be labor costs to run the facility and do the billing. Bergin also said there would be the wear and tear on the equipment.
Smith has agreed to take on the capital cost to get the receiving station online. Another option would be to hire an outside firm to handle the entire operation. Bergin said the final option would be to allow sewage haulers to self-regulate what was brought into the city.
Bergin gave an overview of the city septic system to this point. He applauded city workers for the way they have maintained the 12-year-old sewage plant since operation began. “We have never had a violation," he said. "There are strict requirements and we by far meet their expectations.”
With that perfect record, Bergin is concerned that bringing foreign sewage into the plant could upset the perfect environment for microorganisms and that could be a major problem.
“If you upset the plant, I can promise you no matter how much money you are bringing in annually, it won’t be worthwhile," he said.
The next question is which location would receive the sewage. Bergin said there is not perfect place to put the sewage for one reason or another. He ran through the list of possibilities and said there is no waste water treatment at the Cobb Street Pond. Magnolia Station has no receiving station and both are located in residential areas. He pointed out Mountain View, which has some of the needed equipment, but there is only an easement to get to the property.
Bergin outlined other cons which include trucks traveling through neighborhoods, the stigma associated with sewage, and the fact that four other haulers have already contacted the city.
The council should take action on this matter during their monthly council meeting on Monday, February 21, at 7 p.m.
