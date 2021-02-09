In a work session on Monday, Feb. 8, the Lula City Council discussed drilling a well near Hwy. 365. City Manager Dennis Bergin gave an update to the council on the proposed project.
“Drilling a well and putting water lines in could take six months," he said.
Although it will take additional time to obtain approval by the Environmental Protection Division. Bergin said it could possibly be 2022 before the city can bring the well online.
Mayor Jim Grier discussed adding AT&T fiber access to the waste treatment plant. “Communication with that facility is paramount,” Grier pointed out.
The cost of this service would be $120 a month, totaling $1,440 annually.
The council also discussed the Oconee water line and culvert repair. The bidding will open on Tuesday, February 16. The council also discussed an IT-Cyber Security addition. The proposed cost for this is $112 month or $1,344 a year.
In other business, the council discussed how to best communicate with the citizens of Lula during an emergency. Presently, the town is on five social networks, has a website and is covered by three news outlets. Still, the council is looking for the best way to keep the citizens informed in case of an emergency. With the new text messaging service alerts, residents can opt into this service which will send text message to keep the community informed. The cost would be $2,600 a year and it is based on population and emergency alerts.
The city discussed a possible reimbursement from the Georgia Emergency Management Authority (GEMA) for some of the funds they used to pay for storm damage from Delta and Zeta last October. These funds are available for items that are not covered by property insurance.
Bergin updated the council on zoning and planning issues, including the location of vape shops and breweries. Further discussion will be held on identifying districts, locations and limitations for these type of businesses.
In other business:
•the council talked about appointing a 1st vice-president for the Georgia Municipal Association. Currently, Mayor Grier is the 2nd vice-president, and the council recognized him for all of the efforts the association made during 2020 with the pandemic and other issues.
•the council discussed the election to be held in November. The city will decide on a mayor, and posts 2 and 3 councilmembers.
•the council discussed Railroad Days, which will be held on April 30 and May 1. Bergin said that Christmas at Depot was successful. Council members believe Railroad Days will be well received also.
•Grier and Bergin discussed the Lula Cares project. Citizens can go on the webpage and find all sorts or resources to help them during the pandemic. Lula has also been the home base for people who would like to donate snacks or write letters to front line workers in the Northeast Georgia Health Systems. Citizens are welcomed to drop off individually wrapped snacks, and cards and letters of encouragement. The Lula Elementary School students have been instrumental in getting the notes to the staff, the mayor reported.
The Lula City Council will meet on Monday, February 15, to discuss and vote on some of the issues that were discussed at this meeting.
