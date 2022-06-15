Lula City Manager Dennis Bergin told city council members Monday night that the water usage has exceeded production for the last two weekends. Bergin said 648,000 gallons of water was used and that is a negative flow of 50,000 gallons.
Bergin noted that the wells have maintained production on weekdays. The council members have already approved $59,000 for an exploratory well, and they are also working to replace a malfunctioning water meter. Bergin told the council the city is awaiting contracts for the Belton Bridge well.
The council also discussed a malfunctioning water pump at the waste treatment plant. The matter will be taken to the Water and Sewer Committee although Bergin warmed that it would take 10-12 weeks to replace the pump.
Bergin also announced that the splash fountain located in the city should be up and running this week.
FINANCE UPDATE
In other business Bergin gave an update on the city financial status. He noted the city has $5.1 million overall. Currently, the general fund has a positive cash flow of $73,000, and he noted that tap fee revenues have far exceeded projected amounts. Leaders expected to receive $125,000 and the city has actually received $341,000. The city also has $552,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan.
The council did approve the Hall County Local Option Sales Tax agreement in the amount of 1.24 percent. That figure is down from the previous amount which was 1.36 percent. Negotiations with Banks County leaders will be held on Thursday, June 30.
The council will hold the next council meeting on Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m.
