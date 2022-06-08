Lula City Council member Matt Hamby resigned his position upon accepting a new position as finance director with another local government.
Hamby sent his letter of resignation to the city council Tuesday morning and expressed his thanks to the current and past city council during his tenure.
Hamby has served the city for about four years and has two years remaining in his capacity as council member.
"The city is thankful for Matt's time and knowledge he brought to the council and his commitment to the residents of the city," city manager Dennis Bergin states. "Wishing him the best in his new endeavors."
The Lula City Council now has two vacant positions as Lamb Griffin earlier resigned after serving more than three decades.
"City attorney Joey Homans will release a memo to the city council regarding the process and procedure for the unexpired terms of the two vacancies of the council members shortly and address how the council can effectively operate the city (via the city charter) until the the November election, Bergin said.
