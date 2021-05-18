It was standing room only Monday night, May 17, when the Lula City Council held its last public hearing on a Planned Residential Development. When the issue came to a vote at the council meeting, members decided to table any action until June.
Frank Norton, Jr, of Norton Capital, Inc, introduced the plan to create a “village” of 36 (later amended to include 24) rental homes on 4.04 acres on Moon Drive which is currently zoned R-2. There are many amenities in the project, including front porches, a central park, pavilions, playground, fire pits, along with sidewalks around and throughout the property.
Over time, Norton has been willing to amend the proposal in several ways. There are 37 conditions, including a decrease of two-bedroom dwellings from 36 to 24. The 1,360 square foot houses will rent for $1,200-$1,400 a month.
While two citizens spoke in favor of the project, many citizens spoke against the project. Person after person cited the impact the project would have on water, sewer, garbage, crime and an elementary school they say is already packed with students. Another major concern is traffic and safety.
“Lula needs to grow, but this is not the area to put that many houses," Martha Morris said. "Traffic is already horrendous."
Jessica Gunter pointed out safety concerns. She said the response times for emergency vehicles can be hindered if a train stops in Lula. When that happens traffic is at a standstill, and the vehicles could not get to the location. Presently, the bridge over the tracks is closed, and those vehicles could not pass through the one-lane underpass.
Norton addressed these issues. They complete background checks on rental prospects, and considering the rental costs, he says their target market is young professionals including those in healthcare, public safely and teachers.
“This is a jumpstart for downtown Lula," he said. "You are sandwiched between 365 and 985 and explosive growth is coming.”
City manager Dennis Bergin read all 37 conditions noting that the council has not taken this application lightly.
“We want a quality development,” he said. “They have been forthright with all of their submittals. This is a tool for the city to manage growth.”
He also explained that council members must abide by the zoning laws in the city and the state. Throughout the evening several people talked about the present property zoning of R-2. Under current regulations, someone could build 24 houses right there without the playgrounds, fire pits, pavilions.
As councilmembers began to discuss the issue, it was apparent there could be differing opinions.
Councilmember Lamb Griffin spoke out, “Those are the people who elected us,” as he pointed out to the crowd.
Councilmember Garnett Smith echoed Griffin. “Those people showed up tonight and they don’t want it.”
That is when Matt Hamby made a motion to table the issue until the June meeting, and all members approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.