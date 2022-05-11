During a work session Monday, the Lula City Council discussed possible changes to the proposed ordinance that addresses homelessness in the city. Last month, there was a split vote on the Urban Camping and Prohibiting the Improper Use of Public Places Ordinance with council members Gene Bramlett and Garnett Smith voting in favor of the ordinance, while Matt Hamby voted no. Council members Denise Shockley and Lamb Griffin abstained from voting on this issue.
Hamby told the council Monday night that he welcomes the opportunity to look at the ordinance again. He said he would like to remove the fine and work with agencies who would assist the city with an issue of homelessness in the city.
“There are agencies out there to help those who want help, and it they don’t want help, there are provision (in the ordinance) to address those people,” said Hamby. “I’m trying to help those who want to be helped.”
While local pastor Eric Stewart has addressed the council four times during public meetings, and he continues to say there is not a homeless problem in Lula, but there is a problem with alcohol and drug abuse. Stewart says addiction is the issue that needs to be addressed.
Garnett Smith questioned the homeless statistics in the city, “Where are the homeless people?”
It has been noted that people are literally sitting in the yards of local residents during the night. Lula resident Felton Wood said the homeless also live in abandoned buildings and houses. Others say the homeless people are transient moving from place to place in the city.
City leaders have already met with Ninth District Opportunity and they hope area churches will also rally around this cause. Stewart said his wife, Mandy’s, organization, “Love Thy Neighbor,” would be willing to help.
City attorney Joey Homans said he will revise the proposed ordinance, and have it ready for the council and citizens to review before the meeting on Monday, May 16. Once the council checks the revisions, there will be copies available at Lula City Hall.
While another public hearing is not required, the council will have the opportunity to call for a new public hearing or they can vote on the issue during the regular city council meeting on Monday, May 16.
