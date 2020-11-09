The City of Lula declared a State of Emergency, as of Oct. 11, at its council meeting Monday night due to the storm damage in town from recent hurricanes.
“Property damage could certainly have been worse,” city manager Dennis Bergin stated. “It still added up to a lot of dollars and cents.”
The storm damage in the area included Victoria Lane Road washouts, 5th Street Pump Station damage, Wastewater Treatment Plant damage, walking trail and playground damage, basketball court damage, Oconee Road culvert damage and other storm drain damage.
In other action at the meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, the council:
•voted to spend $13,000 for improvements at the Annex Building to house the Lula Precinct for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
•agreed to spend $2,400 for shelving at the Annex Building.
•discussed that the referendum passed in last week’s city election that the Sunday sale of beer and wine passed, as well as the consumption of beer and wine on Sunday. The council approved an ordinance allowing the sale of beer and wine by the drink and by package sales, in line with the approval of the referendum. This is contingent with the official certification of the election results.
•discussed a conditional use application for a six-personal care home located at 5206 Nobleman Lane. The request will be on the agenda in December 14, after first going before the town’s planning commission on Dec. 8
•discussed a rezoning request for 5779 Athens Street for agricultural consideration to R-1 residential. This will go the planning commission on Dec. 8 before coming to the city council on Dec. 14.
