Lula citizens will go to the polls on November 8 to fill the seats vacated recently by two council members.
Council member Lamb Griffin resigned then, a few days later, council member Matt Hamby submitted his resignation due to accepting a new job.
In a work session on Monday, the council heard from city attorney Joseph Homans who said the state election date would be the only date available for this special election. He asked leaders if they would like to exercise their right in an intergovernmental agreement with Hall County where their Board of Elections would handle the entire election process. The council will need to come up with qualifying dates and a qualifying fee. Last year, candidates paid $100.
Homans further stated that if the council does not ask Hall to handle the election, the citizens would need to go to the city polling places to cast their votes in the state election, and also come to city hall for the local election.
The final decision on who will handle the election and the qualifying fees will be decided at an upcoming city council meeting.
