The Lula City Council voted at its October meeting to extend the residential zoning moratorium until December.
The planning commission has made recommendations and it is up to the council to finalize a draft. At that point members say they want to send it back to the planning commission for approval. Then the council will hold a public hearing before adoption.
The council also discussed the Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The council needs to appoint at least three, and up to seven, citizens to a steering committee for input. The steering committee would meet in December and the new plan should be set in place within eight months.
In other business the city council:
•agreed to continue purchasing employee health insurance from the Georgia Municipal Association.
•approved the purchase of a body camera for the public safety department at a cost of $731.
•discussed spending $4,782 for Phoenix Equipment to inspect the sewer system and change out a belt press
•discussed the proposed rezoning of 303 acres in unincorporated Hall County for an Inland 365 Business Center. The council has noted that this center will greatly affect the city of Lula. Hall County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the final determination of the request at a meeting scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, at the Hall County Government Center.
•approved a rezoning request at 5035 Cornelia HWY (365) from Agricultural to M-1 Light Industrial.
•tabled a request of $1,000 for Vision 2030 Art. The money would provide a chicken bike rack, wall art and a cross walk. The total value of the project would be $4,000.
•failed to adopt a media policy which would determine where the press sits and places equipment.
•were reminded of the “Veteran’s Day” Celebration which will be held on Friday, November 11, at 10 a.m. at the Lula Veterans Park.
•heard that Lula Assembly of Praise will use the ballfields and restrooms on Monday, October 31.
•heard that the the Lula City Council will hold a Special Election on Tuesday, Nov 8, which coincides with the state general election.
•discussed Christmas in the Park, Parade and Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Dec 3, from 4-8 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m.
